Citigroup Inc. Has $66.81 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,325,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $730.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,563 shares of company stock worth $99,646,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

