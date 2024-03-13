Citigroup Inc. Has $89.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.35% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $89,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

