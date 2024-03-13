Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,811 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $78,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

