Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CZWI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

