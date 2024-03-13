Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

GLV opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

