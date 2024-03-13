Comerica Bank Acquires 290,952 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3,715.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,952 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

