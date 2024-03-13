Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 198,728 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

