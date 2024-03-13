Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

