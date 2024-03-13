Comerica Bank Invests $16.45 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,446,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $698.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.89. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
