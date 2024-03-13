Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 73,834 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $288.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

