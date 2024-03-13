Comerica Bank Sells 8,715 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.43% of Exponent worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 57.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

