Comerica Bank Takes $15.43 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,183.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $980.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,776 shares of company stock worth $105,785,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

