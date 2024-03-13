ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. 2,443,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.