Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

