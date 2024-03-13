CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 2,094,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,799. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.