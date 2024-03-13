CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $201,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,366.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,574,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

