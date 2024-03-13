CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.