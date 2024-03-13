CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $18,888,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,181. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

