CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.48.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

