CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 121 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. 2,307,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,917. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $86.45 and a 12 month high of $175.81.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

