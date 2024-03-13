CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 390 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 165,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

