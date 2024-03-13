Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.