Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of CLM opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
