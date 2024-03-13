CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $140.58 on Monday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $143.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $447,135 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

