Critical Analysis: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPO) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson -55.65% -16.94% -2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $9.48 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.04 -$303.80 million ($2.46) -3.35

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Property Partners and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Brookfield Property Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Kennedy-Wilson on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners



Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

