Critical Review: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

This table compares Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.44 billion 1.28 $166.90 million $3.67 10.01 Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.27 -$13.75 million ($0.62) -0.43

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 12.08% 13.85% 7.59% Broad Street Realty -20.38% -25.96% -2.22%

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Broad Street Realty on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

