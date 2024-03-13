Crown Crafts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

