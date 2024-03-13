CSP Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 21st (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

CSP Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. CSP has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSPI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 667,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

