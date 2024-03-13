CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 84.8 %

Shares of CUBXF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

