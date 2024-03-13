CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 84.8 %
Shares of CUBXF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CubicFarm Systems
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.