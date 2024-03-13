CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 503.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 455,868 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 409,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 744,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

