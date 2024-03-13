Dagco Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dagco Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4,363.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,469 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 7.9% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

UPS stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $158.70. 259,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,978. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

