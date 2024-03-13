Dagco Inc. Buys 9,208 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,470.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $285,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $720,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $732.27. 582,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,221. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $473.00 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $710.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

