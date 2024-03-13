Dagco Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dagco Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,612 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,651. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

