Dagco Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dagco Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 320,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

