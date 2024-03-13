Dagco Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dagco Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,649 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

