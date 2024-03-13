Dagco Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dagco Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.71. 199,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,768. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.