Dagco Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dagco Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. 45,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,607. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.