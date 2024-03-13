Dagco Inc. Sells 145,065 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dagco Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,065 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 727,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,798. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.53.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

