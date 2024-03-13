Dagco Inc. Sells 6,765 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dagco Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,578. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

