DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.15 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $377.40 million and $14.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 253,503,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,830,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

