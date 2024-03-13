Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.45. 120,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,325,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

