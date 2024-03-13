Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.45. 120,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,325,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
