Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 370,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,569,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.