Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 370,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
