DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.23

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $136.72, with a volume of 276981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

