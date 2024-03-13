Decred Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $31.25 or 0.00042662 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $497.35 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00129519 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,917,518 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

