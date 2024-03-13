DeepOnion Price Up 10.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00125472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00042611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

