Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

