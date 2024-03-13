Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.
Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.
Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Logistics Partners
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.