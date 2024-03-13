Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,830 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

