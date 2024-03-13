Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,372 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,372 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $131,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $555.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

