Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $14.88 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

