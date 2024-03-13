Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 1,499,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,136. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

