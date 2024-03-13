DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $195.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.65.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $182.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $190.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

